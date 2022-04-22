MANILA (UPDATED) - Presidential candidate Faisal Mangondato said on Friday he is against other bets withdrawing in the 2022 national elections.

The Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi Party bet said during a visit to Marian devotees in Western Bicutan, Taguig, that all presidential bets should continue their respective campaigns.

“Sana lahat kami sampu tuloy-tuloy ang paligsahan namin sa eleksyon at bumoto na ang lahat ng mga kababayan nating mga Pilipino," Mangondato said.

Presidential candidate Faisal Mangondato, hindi pabor sa panawagang withdrawal sa sinomang kapwa kandidatong pangulo. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/Gig86Q8eRw — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) April 22, 2022

Mangondato also said he felt bad about certain candidates who he accused of only thinking for themselves.

“Mga pulitiko po sila, gusto po nila sila po ang maging pangunahin sa mga kandidato at masama po ang aking niloloob dahil nagkakaroon yung mga ganitong sitwasyon na dapat tuloy-tuloy yung sampung kandidato na magkaroon ng tiyansa na iboto ng ating mga kababayan para magkaroon ng totoong pagkandidato sa ating bansa," he said.

Mangondato's statement comes following fellow presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso's call for Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo to withdraw her presidential bid.

Domagoso himself has also been the subject of calls to withdraw from the race, as well as Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson. Both candidates have refused to do so.

Mangondato was with his running mate Carlos Serapio and the party's sole senatorial bet Marieta Nor-Asia Panding Mindalano-Adam at Friday's event.

An ecumenical prayer was held with the Marian devotees for a peaceful election. The devotees, led by Marian Magnificat coordinator Nilda Latigay, said that they saw Mangondato as a candidate who would be able to unite the country's Christians and Muslims.

“Maganda ang pananaw niya kasi unang-una ang gusto niya magkaisa ang Kristiyano at mga Muslim. Wala pa namang ipinapangako si presidente namin eh, ang gusto niya mapagbago ang bansang Pilipinas, maganda ang mga layunin niya," Latigay said. - report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Katipunan Party standard bearer Faisal Mangondato, nasa Western Bicutan sa Taguig para harapin ang mga Marian devotees at lider ng urban poor groups sa lugar. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/ELab6NBWo8 — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) April 22, 2022

Among the Mangondato-Serapio tandem's platforms is to change the Philippines' current unitary form of government to federalism.