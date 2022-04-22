Lyrids meteor shower to peak Friday night: PAGASA

MANILA — State meteorological agency PAGASA has said that the Lyrids meteor shower, which will be observable from April 16 through 25, is expected to peak on Friday night, April 22.

"The meteor shower can be observed when Hercules, the meteor shower’s radiant, rises at around 9:17 PM nightly and remains active until around 5:14 AM of the following day," PAGASA said in its astronomical diary.

It also said that the Lyrids will produce the best display shortly before dawn the next day (Saturday), with up to "18 observable meteors per hour."

"The radiant is highest in the sky at around 4:00 AM," PAGASA said.

"The value mentioned assumes that the observer is in a clear, dark, moonless sky condition, and the radiant is highest in the sky," it noted.

The Lyrids meteor shower is one of the oldest known meteor showers and has been observed for 2,700 years, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in its blog.

