Partido Reporma standard bearer Panfilo Lacson and vice presidential aspirant Senate President Vicente Sotto III attend a press conference in Cebu on December 10, 2021. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III have said that they are “seriously considering” skipping the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) final debates after the poll body postponed them over the organizer's payment mess.

Lacson and Sotto said Friday they already have fixed schedules and their coordinators have already made preparations for their campaign sorties in different parts of the country.

Asked if they would be bothered losing media mileage by skipping the debates, Lacson and Sotto answered in the negative, with Lacson saying he has already proven himself in the last two presidential debates organized by the Comelec.

“Ako it doesn't matter, I have proven myself in the last two presidential debates and other forums so it won't affect me that much. 'Yung mga naghahabol para ipakita ang kanilang kakayahan sa debates, 'yun ang dapat manghinayang. Baka ngayon mag-ready sila, makapag-prepare better. But in my case I think I have proven enough,” Lacson said.

(It doesn't matter to me. I have proven myself in the last two presidential debates and other forums so it won't affect me that much. Those who are trying to catch up to prove themselves in the debates should feel disappointed. But now they can prepare better.)

Sotto said he would rather keep his scheduled appointments with a few weeks remaining in the campaign period.

“Kasi may prinsipyo kami. Paano 'yung mga nag-schedule sa akin na mga kapartido ko bigla kong sasabihin na 'teka muna postpone tayo.' Kelan pa? Di ba? Nakakahiya eh. I'd rather sacrifice 'yung pagkakataon na mga ganyan than be unprincipled as far as kausap,” Sotto said.

(We have principles. How about those engagements we already scheduled? Tell them to postpone? That's embarrassing. I'd rather sacrifice the chance [to attend the debates] than be unprincipled.)

