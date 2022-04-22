Randy Lansang, who was fatally shot by Daytona Beach police officers in February.

More than two months after the fatal police shooting of Fil-Am Randy Lansang in Daytona Beach, Florida, his family is seeking justice.

On February 9, authorities reportedly performed a traffic stop to take Lansang into custody, boxing his vehicle in so he could not leave. Four officers opened fire as Lansang allegedly appeared to have a loaded gun inside the vehicle.

Lansang was transported from the scene of the shooting to Halifax Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say the Fil-Am had an extensive criminal history. "Charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling, robbery, auto theft, burglary. The list goes on," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young noted.

Daytona Beach police released body camera footage a day after the incident. Lansang's family believes that he fully complied with the orders of police officers.

"We believe that he was cooperative. He did have his hands up because if you hear in the body cam that they did show, you could hear him say like 'I have my hands up.' I spoke with other people in the law enforcement. If he is a known felon, we wouldn’t have gone that close to him to begin with. My brother deserves justice for what happened to him because that is really hard to watch," Lansang's sister Sherrie said.

Lansang's mother Annabelle Moktader was able to view another body camera angle of the incident after she filed a lawsuit against the city of Daytona Beach. She also wrote a request for the release of the body camera footage of another police involved in the shooting. But Sherrie said the second video is still unclear and does not really provide details about the shooting. The city's legal department authorized the payment of $1,000 for the mother and their lawyer to settle their claims of violation of the Public Records Act.

"The things that they have been accusing [him] of, it still hasn’t been confirmed. He never killed anybody. Yes, he [was] in and out of the law but he did his time in California," Sherrie insisted. "He was locked up for ten years. When he came to Florida with my mom, he was trying to be better. He has two sons, he was always in contact with them. He was a good father."

A eulogy service was recently held for Lansang, with relatives and friends commemorating his life.

"The Randy that I know was a class clown. He was very funny, very outgoing. He was really good at skateboarding. He even had a sponsorship at one point... I still can’t believe that he is gone," Sherrie said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has yet to release the results of the investigation of the shooting.