Nineteen Catholic schools from the city and province of Iloilo have endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan for president and vice-president, respectively.

In a statement from the Robredo camp, the Iloilo Catholic Educators Discern (ICED) said the current vice-president has shown she has values, integrity, social responsibility, education, and love of God and country, which manifest in her capable leadership in the face of critical issues.

According to ICED, these are only a few of the reasons why they choose to endorse Robredo after "several months of personal prayer and communal discernment."

ICED said that people should vote for Robredo and Pangilinan because they are "Makatotohanan. Hindi sinungaling; Mapagkalinga. Hindi mapagsamantala; Tapat. Hindi mandaraya" (Truthful, not liar. Caring, not opportunist. Honest, not cheater.)

The school heads, principals, and directors encouraged their communities — from their students, teachers, staff, administrators, parents, alumni, and their friends — to support Robredo and Pangilinan "for the sake of God and country."

The ICED said the country is now facing many critical socio-political realities that need immediate and decisive action by the government officials who will be elected in the May 9 elections.

They also identified disinformation as the number one problem that "stems from historical revisionism to sow a proliferation of fake news, misuse of social media, and the blocking of facts that present the truth."

An academe-based fact-checking initiative recently released a study showing Robredo as the top target of disinformation on social media.

In her visits to various parts of the country throughout the campaign period, Robredo has asked the people to correct the lies and misinformation they see especially on social media.

