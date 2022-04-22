Students enter the gate of the Far Eastern University in Manila on Feb. 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— State medical insurer PhilHealth and the budget department are looking for ways to fund the insurance policy required for college students who will join in-person classes, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Friday.

Students below 21 years old are automatically deemed dependents of their parents who are PhilHealth members, Duque noted.

"Problema, iyong 21 years and above. Iyon ang hinahanapan ng PhilHealth at saka ng DBM ng pondo para ma-enroll sila," he said in a televised briefing.

(The problem are those aged 21 and above. The PhilHealth and the Department of Budget and Management are looking for funds to enroll them.)

"Hinanapan nga ng PhilHealth ng pondo para mailista, maisama sila sa National Health Insurance Program. Hindi na po sila dependents ng kanila pong mga magulang... Iyan din naman ang mandato sa ilalim ng Universal Healthcare Law na lahat ng Pilipino ay maging miyembro ng PhilHealth," he added.

(PhilHealth is also looking for funds to enlist, include them in the National Health Insurance Program. They are no longer dependents of their parents. The Universal Healthcare Law mandates making all Filipinos PhilHealth members.)

The insurer's spokesperson Dr. Shirley Domingo earlier said students 21 years old and above could coordinate with their school or PhilHealth offices to apply for the insurance.

The National Union of Students of the Philippines said not all students can afford health insurance, which was why they urged government to fund this.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV