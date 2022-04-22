DOH records 6 dengue deaths in Davao region

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded six deaths due to dengue in Davao Region from January to April 2022.

Three deaths came from Davao del Sur, while one each was recorded in Davao City, Davao del Norte, and Davao Occidental.

Only five deaths were recorded in the same period last year.

Dengue cases in the region increased to 1,308 from January to April this year compared to 1,255 cases in the same period of 2021.

Dr. Gerna Manatad, DOH XI assistant regional director, said the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit is in close coordination with the local government unit to monitor barangays that contribute to the increase of dengue cases.

"We are monitoring the number of Dengue cases because it has really a potential to cause an outbreak," Manatad said.

According to the DOH, dengue virus is transmitted by day-biting Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes and is the fastest spreading vector-borne disease in the world, which is endemic in 100 countries.

The DOH Region XI also urged the public to always clean their surroundings and throw away stagnant water that can be breeding sites for mosquitos.

—Report from Hernel Tocmo

