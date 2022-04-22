A health worker prepares COVID-19 shots during the National Vaccination Days-Part 4 at the Philippine Medical Association (PMA) headquarters in Quezon City on March 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Less than 2 percent of the Philippines' 244 million COVID-19 vaccines have been wasted, the Department of Health said Friday, following concerns that millions of jabs were near-expiry.

Some P40 billion worth of COVID-19 vaccines may be wasted due to low immunization turnout, Palace adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion earlier warned.

The DOH is still awaiting the decision of the Food and Drug Administration on its request to extend the shelf life of some batches of COVID-19 shots, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"Ang atin pong wastage sa bakuna--'yun pong mga nag-expire, nasira dahil sa kalamidad, mga nabuksan na may contaminants, may precipitation--ito po ay naghahalaga lang ng less than 2 percent out of 244 million plus we already have in stocks," she told reporters.

(Our vaccine wastage--those that expired, were destroyed during calamities, opened with contaminants or precipitation--is around less than 2 percent of 244 million plus we already have in stocks.)

"This is lower than the 10 percent that the WHO (World Health Organization) has given as a standard for vaccine wastage all over the globe."

Government has also asked vaccine-sharing platform COVAX Facility if it could replace the expired jabs it donated, Vergeire said.

"Sa ngayon po lahat ay being processed, lahat pinag-uusapan. 'Di pa po tayo makakapagbigay ng affirmation. Nag-aantay po tayo sa kanila ng official response nila dun sa ating katanungan," she said.

(Right now everything is being processed, discussed. We can't give affirmation yet. We're waiting for their official response to our question.)

The Philippines is still in talks with Myanmar regarding a possible donation of COVID-19 vaccines, Vergeire added.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has fully inoculated 67.3 million or about 74.8 percent of its original target of 90 million individuals. Government has lowered its target to 77 million to 80 million by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term in June.

Of those who completed the primary series, some 12.7 million are part of the "vaccinated plus" or those with booster shots, while 37.5 million have yet to receive an additional jab.

Some 1.7 million children ages 5 to 11 and 9.1 million teens have been fully vaccinated, according to the DOH.

