MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko is urging the Bureau of Internal Revenue to garnish the bank accounts of the Marcos family to settle the P203-billion tax debt that has piled up over several decades.

In an April 21, 2022 letter, Aksyon Demokratiko chairperson Ernest Ramel Jr. asked BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay to "immediately and continuously implement collection efforts... including distraint/garnishment of the bank accounts relating to the estate of the late dictator."

“We believe that it is in the best interest of the Filipino people that the taxes to be collected be put into its public use especially in this time of pandemic,” Ramel said.

Aksyon Demokratiko urges the BIR to “garnish the bank accounts of Marcos estate to pay for the P203-B tax liability.”



📷 from Aksyon Demokratiko

In March, the party of presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso began hounding the BIR and Marcos' camp to settle the liabilities, especially now that the late dictator's scion and namesake, former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is running for president.

The Marcoses have said the family only owes about P23 billion in taxes, as the remaining amount incurred due to penalties and surcharges have yet to be finalized by courts.

The BIR earlier said it has sent demand letters to the Marcos family over the years, but the tax agency refused to give a copy of these documents to several media outlets who requested for proof.

President Rodrigo Duterte has "called the attention" of the BIR to address the Marcos family's P203 billion worth of unpaid estate taxes,

Moreno, Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate, was the one who first brought out the issue of the unpaid P203 billion Marcos estate tax.

Domagoso and other presidential candidates warned the

Marcos family's P203-B estate tax liability may disappear if Marcos Jr. is elected president.

In Pulse Asia's March 2022 pre-election survey, 56 percent of respondents said they would be voting for Marcos Jr. if the elections were held during the survey period.

Vice President Leni Robredo trails behind at second place with 24 percent, while Domagoso landed on the third spot with 8 percent.

