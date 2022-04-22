MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday launched the first batch of new modules for students of the Alternative Learning System.

About 3 million junior high school ALS students ages 15 to 24 are expected to benefit from the learning materials, said DepEd Assistant Secretary GH Ambat.

"Bago na nga iyong curriculum for ALS. Kapantay na namin, magkatulad na kami sa K to 12," she said.

(There is a new ALS curriculum. We are already in line with K to 12.)

"Itong mga learning resources na ito, nandoon na iyong tinatawag na 21st century skills na required ng K to 12 at required din siyempre pag sila'y magtatrabaho or magpo-proceed sa senior high school. It will equip them further," she added.

(These resources cover the 21st century skills required in the K to 12 curriculum, which will help students once they start working or when they move to senior high school.)

Ambat said the new modules took into consideration the "life experiences" of ALS students, including those who juggle school and work or those who returned to school but cannot enroll with their age group.

"It recognizes iyong prior learning tsaka ensuring din na magagamit nila ito sa kanilang mga trabaho when they go to work... focuses on their needs and their context as well," she said.

(It recognizes their prior learning and ensures that they will be able to use their education when they go to work... It focuses on their needs as well.)

The modules went through a quality assurance process and it took DepEd 2 years to release them, said the official.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) joined the event.

3 million junior high school students of ALS to benefit from new modules, launched by UNESO, KOICA, and DepEd @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/JGgPS3dUeR — Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) April 22, 2022

Kim Eunsub, country director of the KOICA Philippine Office, said he was "touched" and "moved" by the launch of the modules, which he hoped would help students in conflict areas to continue their studies.

Kim said he was optimistic that new modules for other grade levels would also be released.

"In the future, we need to make ALS modules for the [senior] high school curriculum. We are looking forward on new projects with UNESCO Jakarta and also DepEd of the Philippines," he said.

