QC Police asked to explain red tagging of Maginhawa pantry organizer

People line up at the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City as it reopens to the public on April 21, 2021. The pantry resumed operations after assurance of protection from the local government a day after it suspended operations due to reported profiling by the PNP and red tagging of its organizers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The People's Law Enforcement Board (PLEB) on Thursday directed the Quezon City Police District to explain its red tagging of the Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City, which has inspired a nationwide movement to provide free food to the needy amid the pandemic.

The community pantry suspended operations Tuesday for the safety of its volunteers, donors, and beneficiaries after 3 policemen asked for the contact number of its organizer Ana Patricia Non and inquired which organization she belonged.

The local police and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) had also shared social media posts accusing community pantries of propaganda.

PLEB executive officer Rafael Calinisan said the board was expecting the response of QCPD director Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra "the soonest" possible time.

"In relation to the alleged red-tagging incident re the community pantry in Maginhawa, we are asking you to submit an explanation on the matter," Calinisan said in the letter.

"We are also requiring you to submit an explanation on the use of the QCPD Facebook page for matters which appear to perpetuate red-tagging," read the letter from PLEB, a body granted authority by law to hear and decide citizen's complaints against police officers.

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte earlier said she has also asked the QCPD to investigate the incident and submit a report.

The NTF-ELCAC and the Philippine National Police have since denied they were profiling organizers of community pantries.