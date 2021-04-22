Nancy Binay denies ex-VP dad preparing to run in 2022 elections



MANILA - Sen. Nancy Binay on Thursday denied talk that her father, former vice president Jejomar Binay, is posturing to run in the 2022 national elections, as the latter has been actively issuing commentary on social media.

The senator said her father has been more visible on social media only because of his frustrations over pandemic-related problems in the country.

The 13th vice president of the Philippines has been using Twitter to air his dismay over various issues, including the red tagging of community pantry organizers and the construction of a faux beach at the Manila Bay during a pandemic.

"Naging active siya doon [sa Twitter] kasi 'yung dati niyang mga ka-grupo sa MABINI at sa FLAG... 'Yun ang passion niya talaga," the younger Binay told reporters when asked about speculation over her father's possible political comeback.

(He became active on Twitter because of his groupmates in MABINI and FLAG... That's really his passion.)

The former vice president is a member of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) and Movement of Attorneys for Brotherhood, Integrity and Nationalism, Inc. (MABINI), groups pushing for upholding human rights in the Philippines.

He is among co-petitioners in a plea to invalidate the Anti-Terrorism Act, joining the filing at the Supreme Court in August last year.

"Imbis kasi na mag-improve 'yung situation natin, mas lumala so mas kailangan niya magsalita," the younger Binay said.

(Instead of seeing an improvement, our situation has worsened so he really has to speak out.)



"Kapag tinitingnan natin 'yung direksyon, things are not getting better. For as long as ganun 'yung situasyon, you can expect him to voice his opinion," she said of his father, who lost his 2016 presidential bid.

(If we look at the direction, things are not getting better. For as long as the situation is like this, you can expect him to voice his opinion.)

The family is not discussing political plans at this time, the senator said. She is currently one of two in the immediate family who are in politics, the other being her sister, Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay.

In January, the former vice president, now 78, said he would consider a political comeback next year if he is still "physically and mentally fit" by then.