Manila sees decline in COVID-19 cases but situation 'still alarming'

Members of the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office conduct disinfection operations inside the Manila Police District headquarters in Ermita on April 6, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Manila has experienced a decline in COVID-19 infections in the past few days but the situation in the city is "still alarming," its mayor said Thursday.

"Generally, there's still a high infection across metropolis. In Manila, there's a slight change. There's a decline for the past 4 days. But for me, this is still alarming because what matters most is our occupancy rate in the hospitals," Mayor Isko Moreno told ANC in a mix of Filipino and English.

On April 18, Manila reported 3,957 active cases or patients deemed infectious. The numbers went down to 3,564 on April 21. The city has a total number of 54,590 COVID-19 cases, of which 49,974 recovered while 1,052 died from the disease.

Data from the Department of Health as of April 20 also showed that Manila has reached 72 percent of bed occupancy for COVID-19 patients.

One of its health facilities is considered "high-risk" or 70 to 85 percent of COVID-19 beds are occupied while the other one remains at the "safe" level, which means its bed utilization rate is below 60 percent.

To decongest medical facilities from COVID-19 admissions, Manila on Tuesday began building a field hospital for coronavirus patients.

The P154-million field hospital can accommodate up to 336 patients and is expected to be completed within 2 months, Moreno said.

In the interview, Moreno bared the city government had administered over 74,000 vaccine doses to frontline workers, senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities.

Last week, Manila also rolled out a home vaccination service for its bedridden residents, where over 400 have signed up.

Asked if the city will extend the modified enhanced community quarantine -- the third strictest of 4 curb levels -- in May, Moreno said it would depend, saying city officials would have to balance health and economic interests.

RELATED VIDEO