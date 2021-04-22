Anonymous donor distributes P100 bills in Makati community pantry

MANILA - Former Bayan Muna lawmaker Teddy Casiño on Thursday shared on social media a video of a man distributing cash to all those in line in their community pantry in Makati City.

Video from Teddy Casino via Twitter

On Twitter, Casiño said that an unidentified man handed out P100 cash to those waiting in line at the Barangay Sta. Cruz Ecoville Community Pantry at 9:45 a.m.

According to its Facebook page, the community pantry is located at Vito Cruz Extension corner South Avenue and is serving communities in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Manila South Cemetery, Barangay Olympia, Barangay La Paz and nearby areas.

Casiño said the man arrived on Day 3 of their community pantry initiative.

RELATED VIDEO: