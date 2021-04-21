LTFRB offices in NCR to close until Monday; personnel due for swabbing

MANILA—The central and Metro Manila offices of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will be closed until Monday, April 26, the agency announced Wednesday.

The LTFRB said its personnel will undergo swab tests.

There will be no transactions at the agency during the shutdown, although the receiving section of the LTFRB technical division will be functioning.

The following transactions can be processed online:

Request for Special Permit at Correction of Typographical Error (online.td@ltfrb@gov.ph)

Request for Confirmation of Unit/s at Request for Franchise Verification (online.ismd@ltfrb.gov.ph)

Request for Issuance or Extension Provisional Authority (legal@ltfrb.gov.ph)

Legal Concerns/Query (legalconcerns@ltfrb.gov.ph)

Information Systems Management Division (ismd@ltfrb.gov.ph)

Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program National Project Management Office (puvmptechnical.ltfrbco@gmail.com)

The LTFRB said applicants can file a request by downloading a form here, filling it out, and emailing it to the concerned division.

Applicants can wait for the result of their transactions at www.ltfrb.gov.ph.

The public can reach the agency through the following contact details:

LTFRB 24/7 hotline 1342

pacd@ltfrb.gov.ph.

https://ncr-ltfrb.pisopay.com.ph/en.

