Bising weakens further over Philippine Sea

MANILA—Typhoon Bising further weakened while decelerating over the Philippine Sea east of Babuyan Islands, the state weather bureau said early Thursday.

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Bising was 350 km east of Calayan town, Cagayan at 4 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and 185 kph gusts while moving northward at 10 kph.

The weather agency said the typhoon continued to move northward or north-northeastward away from Luzon on Thursday before turning east-northeastward on Friday, and eastward on Saturday.

Bising is still expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday night or Sunday early morning, gradually slowing down throughout the period. PAGASA earlier said it will turn into an an extratropical cyclone outside the PAR on Monday.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no.1 is still raised over the following areas:

Batanes, including Babuyan Islands

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Aparri, Santa Teresita, Alcala, Amulung, Iguig, Tuguegarao City)

Northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

Bising left at least 3 dead, 10 injured, and 1 missing as it barreled through Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and the Davao region earlier this week.

The country's second storm this year forced some more than 59,000 families in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga to evacuate during its onslaught, the national disaster council's said.

