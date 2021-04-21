Bising moving away from Luzon; Batanes, parts of Cagayan and Isabela still under Signal No. 1

From PAGASA

MANILA—Typhoon Bising maintained its strength as it continued to move farther away from Luzon, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Bising was approximately 340 km east of Aparri town, Cagayan at 10 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kph near the center and 205 kph gusts while moving northward at 15 kph.

The weather agency said the typhoon will continue to move northward or north-northeastward Wednesday night through Thursday, before advancing east-northeastward on Friday, and eastward on Saturday.

Bising is expected to leave the PAR on Saturday night or Sunday early morning, gradually slowing down throughout the period. PAGASA said it will turn into an extratropical cyclone outside the PAR on Monday.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no.1 is still raised over the following areas:

Batanes, including Babuyan Islands

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Aparri, Santa Teresita, Alcala, Amulung, Iguig, Tuguegarao City) including Babuyan Islands

Eastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, San Mariano, Ilagan, Gamu, Naguilian)

PAGASA still warned of rough to very rough seas near the eastern seaboards of central and southern Luzon, and over the western seaboard of northern Luzon with waves of 2.5 m up to 4 m. Travel is risky for small seacraft over these waters, the agency said.

The country's second storm this year, Bising has left at least 3 dead, 10 injured, and 1 missing as it barreled through Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and the Davao region.

According to the national disaster council's Wednesday report, the typhoon forced some 59,098 families or 229,829 people to flee their homes in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga during its onslaught.

