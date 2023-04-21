Palace concert series may happen 'every 3 months': exec

Konsyerto ng Palasyo Facebook page screengrab

MANILA — Malacañang's concert series, which aims to promote up and coming artists and performers in the country, could happen every 3 months, one of its organizers said on Friday.

"We are planning every 3 months mag-showcase [ng talent]. That means every 3 months may new program, new show, new set of artists, another part ng grounds ng Malacañang," said Cris Villonco, consultant for the "Konsyerto sa Palasyo."

Villonco said they do not have any plans yet on mounting this concert to different places in the country.

She assured the public though that this is not a ticketed event but a part of making the Palace open to the public.

"Hindi rin namin alam how this would be received, and we are hoping that this would be received with major open arms," she said.

"It will never be a ticketed event," she added.

The inaugural concert, slated on Saturday, will recognize the efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Office of the President earlier said in a statement.

Those included in the concerts are singers, theater artists, dancers and movement artists, rappers, spoken word artists, and even rock vocalists and beatbox artists.

Malacañang had said this event was initiated by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. himself.