Degamo camp backs DOJ move to tag Teves as terrorist

Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. gives a statement regarding alleged threats his camp discovered back in January. Courtesy of Arnolfo Teves Jr. Facebook page

MANILA — The camp of slain Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo backs the Department of Justice in moving to designate Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. as a terrorist.

According to Levito Baligod, lawyer of the Degamo family, they have "concrete evidence" linking Teves to terror groups in Mindanao.

"We have concrete evidence to prove that he is... in a tactical alliance with the communist terrorist group and the local terrorist groups in Mindanao," he told ANC's "Headstart".

The camp of Teves has yet to respond to Baligod's allegation.

Baligod said Police Col. Hansel Marantan requested for an executive session during a Senate hearing to divulge certain information against the lawmaker.

Marantan, former chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the National Capital Region, led the implementation of search warrants at Teves' residence in Negros Oriental.

"What I can tell you now is that the signature of IEDs (improvised explosive devices) recovered from the sugar central have the same bomb signature as that used by the NPA (New People's Army) and other terrorist groups in Mindanao," Baligod said.

"Col. Marantan is in possession of an affidavit of former member of BIFF (Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters) that details the connection," he added.

In March, police found IEDs buried at the sugar mill compound owned by Teves' younger brother, former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves.

For Baligod, designating the embattled lawmaker as a terrorist is a stronger approach to forcing his return to the Philippines.

"He is staying most of the time in Cambodia. Now, it would be very difficult for the Philippine government to take jurisdiction over his person because of that... legal impediment," he said.

Baligod said the DOJ is working on applying for a blue notice against Teves Jr.

"Once he is in the blue notice, all countries will be duly notified and to monitor his activities and whereabouts wherever he may be. If he is included in the red notice, any country can effect arrest against him," he added.

The DOJ previously said that Teves was considered one of the masterminds in the assassination of Degamo and 8 others.

The lawmaker said he and his clan had nothing to do with the crime.

Teves has yet to return to the country, more than a month since his travel clearance expired.