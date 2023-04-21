Coast Guard rescues 85 in Lanao del Oro boat mishap

Philippine Coast Guard's Facebook page Philippine Coast Guard's Facebook page Philippine Coast Guard's Facebook page Philippine Coast Guard's Facebook page

MANILA -- The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday rescued 85 persons from a boat that ran aground in Maigo Point, Lanao del Norte at around 6 p.m.

Five of the 85 passengers of the MV Filipinas Cebu were babies, the PCG said.

The passengers were immediately transferred to tugboat Foscon Diamond for their safety.

The PCG also sent out their Marine Environmental Protection Unit to conduct an oil spill assessment of the surrounding waters.