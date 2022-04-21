Teachers picket in front of the Department of Education head office in Pasig City on April 19, 2022, calling for the suspension of the agency's order for 100% mandatory on-site reporting. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) on Thursday slammed the Department of Education's (DepEd) policy of mandatory on-site reporting for teachers despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ACT secretary general Raymond Basilio told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that some schools lack the facilities to cater to the needs of teachers, especially in terms of internet connectivity.

He pointed said that except in schools where limited face-to-face classes are being held, students are still being taught in their homes through online means.

"Ang resulta nga nito ay dagdag-gastos sa bahagi ng mga teachers kase maliban sa nagpakabit ng internet para sa online learning na hindi nila magamit ngayon, kailangan nanaman mag-load sa kanilang mga cellphone upang magamit sa kanilang mga online classes habang sila ay nasa eskwelahan," Basilio said.

ACT added that several unvaccinated teachers complained of being required to not only be tested for COVID-19, but to shoulder the costs of the testing. Those tested would also be marked as absent since they were not present at school, and there was no regular COVID testing being done for teachers.

"Yun po yung masakit na hinaharap ng ating mga teachers diyan. Kaya sabi nga namin maraming kailangang sagutin ang Department of Education dito sa mga tanong ng ating mga kaguruan," Basilio said.

"Marso pa lang po sumulat na kami sa kanila, ni-raise na namin itong mga concerns na ito and until now ay wala po tayong natatanggap na kasagutan mula sa kanila."

The ACT secretary general called on DepEd to allow teachers who are not holding limited face-to-face classes to continue working at home, where they would have the proper resources to handle online classes.

On Tuesday, the agency defended its on-site reporting policy, saying it is only following rules set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.