Sara Duterte camp urges Walden Bello to be 'man enough' with cyber libel case

MANILA — UniTeam vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio urged her rival Walden Bello to be "man enough" and be accountable for the cyber libel case filed against him in Davao City.

This after Bello posed for photos in the halls of Davao City’s Sangguniang Panlungsod after filing his counter-affidavit against the former city public information officer Jefry Tupas.

"Now that Mr. Bello is being held to account before our justice system, he should be man enough to face the consequences of his own actions rather than hide behind his penchant for attacking Mayor Sara Duterte as a smokescreen for his inability to substantiate his wild claims with actual facts and evidence," Duterte-Carpio's spokesperson Christina Garcia-Frasco said in a statement.

"Pulling stunts like he did today by making a mockery of the revered halls of Davao City’s Sangguniang Panlungsod only serves to further insult the peace-loving people of Davao and reveal the true nature of his character," she added.

Garcia-Frasco denied anew that Duterte-Carpio had anything to do with Tupas' cyber libel complaint.

"The cyber libel complaint filed against Walden Bello, his persona non-grata status, and his deliberate failure to disclose information and cooperate with law enforcement on alleged illegal drug activities, are but the result of his own actions and utterances," she said.

In response to Duterte-Carpio's remark, Bello challenged his rival to join the final Commission on Election organized debate on Saturday.

"The Dutertes are all sound and fury signifying nothing. Sara should just show up at the vice presidential debate on Saturday to answer questions about her program for the Filipino people. Stop evading the issue: show up at the debate," he told ABS-CBN News.

—with a report from Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News