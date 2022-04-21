Senior citizens and PWDs attend the Miting de Avance hosted by Dumaguete Mayor Falipe Remollo for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem on April 20, 2022 at the Pantawan Rizal Blvd. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

DUMAGUETE CITY - Vice President Leni Robredo vowed to secure higher pension amount and coverage for all indigent senior citizens during her tour of Negros Occidental on Wednesday.

"Lahat na senior citizens makakatanggap ng pensyon, at dodoblehin natin 'yung natatanggap ngayon," Robredo told the Canlaon City crowd, her first stop in her tour of the province.

(All senior citizens should receive a pension double the amount they receive now.)

Indigent senior citizens receive a monthly stipend of P500 per month released quarterly, based on the guidelines of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

This amount, Robredo said, hardly covers maintenance medicine that older adults take.

Robredo at Canlaon rally read several placards calling for public services for seniors. The vice president said she will ensure all seniors receive their P1,500 monthly pension, centenarian cash gifts granted at age 80-90, and senior service vehicles made readily available. pic.twitter.com/8Fw1e7oB3z — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 20, 2022

Robredo agreed with members of the Canlaon audience that gifts usually awarded to people who reach the age of 100 should be distributed when they are just 80 to 90 years old, in anticipation of their centennial birthday.

"Para ma-enjoy ninyo pa naman, 'di ba? Para ma-enjoy pa, kasi 'pag 100 years old na ibibigay, hindi na natin na-eenjoy," she said.

Smaller programs that help make lives of elderlies easier should also be implemented, Robredo added, in agreement to a placard calling for service vehicles for senior citizens.

"Dapat meron kayong sasakyan para hindi niyo kailangan na iistorbohin pa 'yung maraming tao para makalakad lang kayo," she said.

Capitalizing on her campaign slogan, "Angat Buhay Lahat," Robredo emphasized that apart from older adults, her administration will help make persons with disabilities' lives better.

"Hindi lang po healthcare, pero pati mga skills training, hanapbuhay, pabahay, maraming pangangailangan," she said during the miting de avance in Dumaguete City hosted by Mayor Felipe Remollo where senior citizens and PWDs sat at the very front of the stage to hear her and runningmate Senator Kiko Pangilinan's platforms.

Robredo said PWDs needs are close to her heart, saying that the father, brother, and sister of her late husband former interior secretary Jesse Robredo are blind from a genetic disease.

Mayor Felipe Remollo and his Team Lupad stand behind Robredo as she talks of her plans for the country. To the crowd of barangay representatives, Robredo mentions bills she proposed to empower barangay-level officials, which she says she will pursue as president. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/34zQB8KqEt — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 20, 2022

Robredo later on Wednesday attended the Dumaguete "Sidlak" grand people's rally where she and Pangilinan secured the endorsement of Dumaguete local officials, including Remollo, Vice Governor Mark Macias, and 1st District Representative Josy Limkaichong.

