'Geraldine' is a Filipino nurse who had more than 20 years of experience working abroad before coming to Canada, but it can be very costly for internationally-educated nurses (IENs) like her to become a registered nurse in the country.

"One IEN will spend around 20,000 to 30,000 for costs, everything, including the bridging program, the processing and everything," Geraldine noted.

That's why she is glad that the government will now simplify the pathway for IENs. Filipino Canadian lawmaker Mable Elmore said British Columbia will now streamline the process to make it easier for IENs to practice in the province.

"We’ve taken a number of steps to streamline the regulatory assessment, it's quite complicated; to remove financial barriers by providing bursaries; also to add personal supports to help internationally-educated nurses navigate through the process," Elmore, who is also the Parliamentary Secretary for Senior Services and Long-Term Care, said.

According to Elmore, who has been pushing for support for the nurses for years, more than $12 million in funding will be used in part to launch a triple-track assessment process, where only one application is needed to assess if an IEN can be a registered nurse, a licensed practical nurse, or a health care aide.

"If they're a registered nurse and they meet the level of licensed practical nurse, they're able to work in the healthcare setting under that designation but still continue to pursue their accreditation as a registered nurse. But they're able to start working while they're also processing their credentials."

$9 million from the funding will be used to offer bursaries to 1,500 IENs to help pay for the costs of assessment, skills evaluation, language and education. Elmore said starting next month, IENs can apply for these bursaries through Health Match BC. The bursaries range from $1,500 to $16,000.

The province will also get nursing navigators to guide IENs on the processes, help them get jobs, and answer their questions.

"We have a shortage of nurses and healthcare professionals so we need their skills," Elmore asserted. "I'm really happy with this program and hope that we can see many IENs availing and moving through the system more quickly."

The Philippine embassy welcomed the new initiative. "I'm very happy whenever an advantage or special privileges are given to IENs," Philippine Ambassador to Canada Rodolfo Robles said.

Geraldine also lauded the development. She said, "$16,000 is [a] really great help. I think the government started listening."

For BC Nurses Union coordinator Walter Lumamba, streamlining the pathway for IENs is a good first step but more still needs to be done for the foreign-educated nurses in Canada.

"We'll still continue advocacy because until these nurses will work with us [on] the floor. We're still not content because we need nurses really," Lumamba pointed out.

The new initiative comes as British Columbia faces a shortage of nurses in the next ten years.