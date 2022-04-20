Negros Oriental Vice Governor Mark Macias, 1st District Representative Josy Limkaichong, and Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Remollo, raise hands of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem at the Sidlak Dumaguete rally on Wednesday, April 21, endorsing their candidacy. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

DUMAGUETE CITY – Vice President Leni Robredo returned to the city of gentle people on Wednesday to seek for the support of Negrenses here, in an attempt to repeat her landslide win from the 2016 elections.

At the famous Dumaguete Rizal boulevard, Robredo secured the backing of local city Mayor Felipe Remollo who is seeking re-election this year and his Team Lupad of 10 candidates running for city council.

"Gusto ko pong kunin 'yung pagkakataon magpasalamat sa inyo dahil po noong 2016, napakalaki po ng panalo ko dito sa inyo kaya maraming maraming salamat po," Robredo told the crowd of over 4,000 at the Miting De Avanse hosted by Remollo.

Barangay officials and representatives from all 30 barangays of Dumaguete City were present to hear what Robredo has to offer.

LOOK: Vice Governor Mark Macias, Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Remollo, and Negros Oriental 1st District Representative Josy Limkaichong raise hands of Robredo-Pangilinan tandem at the Sidlak Dumaguete rally endorsing their candidacy. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/KJxCqa8YZC — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 20, 2022

Among them was Balugo barangay captain Glenn Noay, who said he was still undecided as to who to vote for the country's top position.

Despite arriving to the miting de avance wearing Robredo's campaign color pink, Noay said he wants to hear first if Robredo will push for more people's participation in governance before he decides on her.

Reps from Dumaguete’s 30 brgys gathered at the Pantawan Rizal Blvd to hear Robredo’s platform today.



Balugo Brgy. Capt. Glenn Noay (far right in 1st pic) admits he’s undecided who to vote for, but hopes Robredo will push for people’s participation in governance.@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/SWeBSX2LOP — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 20, 2022

"Gusto ko madagdagan ang budget sa mga barangay, kasi kami mismo ang unang pinupuntahan ng mga tao," Noay said.

Robredo later thanked local officials who attended the miting de avance and the Dumaguete grand people's rally, especially those who went against their party and alliance's bet.

"Itong mga kasama natin na mga local officials, kahit pa minsan iba-iba ’yung kanilang mga political alignments, nagdesisyon na magsama-sama para ipaglaban ang ating bayan," Robredo said at the Dumaguete grand people's rally.

She mentioned especially National People's Coalition (NPC) affiliated Cong. Chiquiting Sagarbarria, who was at the rally.

Despite a lack of consensus, many NPC members endorse the Lacson-Sotto tandem, but Sagarbarria and his wife, Maisa, who is running as Remollo's vice mayor showed up at Robredo's rally in Dumaguete on Wednesday.

Mayor Felipe Remollo and his Team Lupad stand behind Robredo as she talks of her plans for the country. To the crowd of barangay representatives, Robredo mentions bills she proposed to empower barangay-level officials, which she says she will pursue as president. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/34zQB8KqEt — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 20, 2022

"Ngayon marami sa inyo ang naka-pink, pero gusto nating iparamdam sa lahat na kahit hindi naka-pink, welcome pong sumama sa atin," Robredo said.

She is reinforcing further the messaging her campaign set forward in its release of a new logo, which now includes the colors of the Philippine flag alongside its original pink for Robredo and green for Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Some supporters have already adopted Robredo’s new campaign colors which incorporate the colors of the PH flag. 3 days after its announcement, its intended message translates, as in this placard:



“Hindi lang ako pink, Pilipinas ang kulay ko, at si Robredo ang Pangulo ko.” pic.twitter.com/2gFn08rvax — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 20, 2022

Earlier in the day, Robredo was also endorsed by Canlaon City Mayor Batchuk Cardenas, also NPC.

"'Pag ako naman naging pangulo, hindi lang naman ako pangulo ng mga naka-pink pero pangulo ako ng lahat na kulay," Robredo added.

Ang saya ng simula ng araw natin kanina sa Canlaon, Negros Oriental! Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nakasama natin, na maaga pa lang nakaabang na para salubungin tayo💖💖 pic.twitter.com/C7OhVm0Sj6 — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) April 20, 2022

Robredo during her miting de avance speech assured her presence will be felt at the community level.

"Madalas niyo po ako makikita. Maraming oras ng aking panunungkulan ay nandito po sa mga komunidad na nararamdaman 'yung presensya ng pamahalaan," she said.

Robredo echoed Noay's sentiments about barangay officials being the frontliners of constituents' concerns.

Robredo during her term as the 3rd district representative in Camarines Sur filed a bill to empower barangay-level LGUs with a bottom-up budget, where more funds are allocated at the basic government units.

"Dapat mag umpisa 'yan sa mga barangay para 'yung mga barangay na makakapili ng mga proyekto kung saan nila gagamitin 'yung pondo ng national," Robredo said at the miting de avance.

She also filed the “Barangay Officials and Workers Incentives and Benefits Act of 2016,” which aims to make barangay positions professional.

The Robredo-Pangilinan Dumaguete rally titled "Sidlak" introduced Robredo as the "sidlak ng Negros, at sidlak ng buong Pilipinas."

"Sidlak" in Bisaya means shine, but also references how locals call Negros Oriental "Sidlakang Negros," where "sidlakan" is the east.

- with reports from Raffy Cabristante