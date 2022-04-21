MMDA: Macapagal Blvd closure not meant to inconvenience 'Kakampinks'

Production personnel set up a stage near the corner of Macapagal Boulevard and Buendia Avenue in Pasay City on April 21, 2022. The MMDA recently announced that only one lane of Macapagal Boulevard up to Buendia Avenue will be passable from April 19 to 21, while all lanes for both roads will be closed from April 22 to 24. The road closure is due to the mobilization of volunteer supporters of presidential candidate Leni Robredo in preparation for a grand rally on her birthday on the April 23. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) denied Thursday that its order for a partial closure of the Macapagal Boulevard from April 22 to 24 is meant to inconvenience supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo in an upcoming campaign rally.

A birthday campaign rally for the presidential candidate will be held along Macapagal Boulevard on April 23, Saturday.

In an advisory, the MMDA cried injustice after such accusations were made on social media.

A single lane will be passable for motorists from Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard going to Buendia Avenue from April 19 to April 21, the MMDA earlier said in a tweet.

A full road closure will be implemented on April 22-24, it added.

The agency implemented a stop-and-go traffic scheme along Roxas Boulevard and Diokno Boulevard on Wednesday, April 20, for the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit 2022.

—Report from Doris Bigornia, ABS-CBN News

