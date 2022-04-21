MANILA—A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off Davao Oriental on Thursday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened at 5:57 a.m., 78 kilometers southeast of Manay town.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 21 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks.

A "moderately strong" tremor or Intensity IV was felt in Manay town while it was "slightly felt" in General Santos City and Tampakan town in South Cotabato.

Instrumental Intensity II was reported in Davao City, Bislig City, Kidapawan City, and General Santos City.

More details to follow.

