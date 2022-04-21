A picture of sunspot clusters captured by PAGASA on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Courtesy: DOST-PAGASA

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA released images of 3 large sunspot groups it took on Thursday.

In a social media post, the agency explained that sunspots were cooler areas of the sun's surface that appeared darker than their surroundings.

"These patches are roughly the size of Earth, or about 20-40 times larger than a typical spot," it said.

A picture of sunspot clusters compared to the overall size of the sun on a picture taken by PAGASA on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Courtesy: DOST-PAGASA

PAGASA added that the sun was entering the "Solar Maximum" phase of its current solar cycle.

The weather agency said there would be an increased amount of solar activity during this period, including additional sunspots and frequent solar flares.

According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA, solar flares are powerful bursts of energy from the sun that could impact "radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts."

A picture of sunspot clusters compared to the size of planets, including Earth, in an image released captured by PAGASA on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Courtesy: DOST-PAGASA

PAGASA warned the public against looking at the sun directly. It said that people should only look at it with a special filter to protect their eyes.