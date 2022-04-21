MANILA The Civil Service Commission on Thursday issued reminders for civil service examinees on April 24.

Aside from presenting a valid ID, exam-takers on Sunday must comply with the following, the CSC said in a statement.

Only examinees wearing a face mask will be allowed to enter the testing venue, while the use of face shield is encouraged.

Fully vaccinated examinees must present the original or digital copy of their inoculation card.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated examinees must present a negative RT-PCR, saliva, or antigen test result.

Examinees should submit a health declaration form within 24 hours prior to exam day, with the space for the temperature reading left blank.

Examinees may bring up to 100 mL of rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.

If the ID card of the examinee is different from the one presented during filing of application, they must present another valid ID.

Examinees who were unable to submit a Certificate of Consent during the prescribed period must bring one on the day of the exam.

Only black pens may be used in answering the test. Examinees are not allowed to share or borrow pens as a health precaution.

Examinees should be at the testing venue not later than 6:30 a.m., or as required by the CSC Regional/Field Office concerned.

Examinees are urged to visit their assigned school/testing venue at least one day before the exam to be familiar with the location, available means of public transport, and the amount of travel time needed.

A total of 17,840 examinees are expected on Sunday. They will take the career service exam for foreign service officer, originally set last Sep. 12, and the fire officer, penology officer, and basic competency on local treasury examinations originally scheduled on Oct. 10.

Examinees are advised to check their school assignments using the Online Notice of School Assignment, the CSC said.

