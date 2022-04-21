Photos from Jonathan Cellona and George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — LGBT groups on Thursday slam presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso’s banter with his son, Joaquin, about "free booking" for them, calling it insulting to and stereotyping the community.

While hyping the crowd in Butuan during a campaign sortie, Domagoso jokingly offered a "free booking" of his son as he addressed the LGBT community.

"Sa ating mga LGBT, mamaya, ireregalo ko sa inyo si Joaquin. Libre ang booking pero tingin lang, walang kakainin," the former actor and incumbent Manila City mayor said in jest.

(To our LGBT, I will gift Joaquin to you. Booking is free but you can only look; no eating.)

Pantay Pilipinas national convenor Vince Liban told ABS-CBN News that Moreno reeks of "double standards, male privilege, and LGBTQ+ stereotyping", revealing his "toxic masculinity and fake allyship."

"Mayor Isko Moreno keeps taking a step back from being progressive and ultimately reveals who he really is: behind his facade lies yet another example of toxic masculinity and fake allyship," Liban said.

"While the daughter of another presidential candidate is victimized by fake sex scandals, he proudly sexualizes his son in front of many LGBTQ+ audience. This reeks of double standards, male privilege, and LGBTQ+ stereotyping," he added.

"This further perpetuates gender inequality and discrimination against LGBTQ+ Filipinos. We must put an end to macho politics and focus instead on respecting the dignity of men, women, and LGBTQ+ community."

Bahaghari chairperson Rey Valmores-Salinas also told ABS-CBN News that candidates should not put the LGBT community in a box, noting how gender equality is not yet achieved in the country with the lack of laws protecting queer people.

"Nakakainsulto siya at sine-stereotype ang LGBT na ang hanap lang namin ay sex. Sa totoo lang, ang struggles namin sa pagkakapantay-pantay ay ibang-iba," she said.

"Hindi lang sex lang ‘yung usapan, kundi pagbibigay ng pantay na pagtatamasa ng mga karapatan, mga karapatan laban sa diskriminasyon sa ganitong klaseng lipunan," she added.

(He insults and stereotypes the LGBT, that all we want is sex. Honestly, our struggles for equality are very different. It’s not just about sex, but providing equal enjoyment of rights, rights against discrimination in this kind of society.)

"Talagang nakakagalit siya. At bukod pa roon, dagdag ko na rin siguro kasi sinabi pa ni Isko, kumbaga binugaw niya ‘yung anak niya na si Joaquin, napaka-tone deaf," said Valmores-Salinas.

(He is making us angry. Besides that, let me add that he is a tone-deaf when he was pimping his son Joaquin.)

The Bahaghari leader said candidates should treat the LGBT community as humans with a vision to meet their demands for gender equality.

"Para sa isang presidential aspirant na magbiro tungkol sa pagbubugaw ng ganyan, sa panahon kung kailan marami sa nakikinig sa kanya ay may hinaharap na krisis at napipilitang sumailalim sa iba’t ibang bagay na hindi nila gusto para lamang may pantustos sa kanilang edukasyon at pamumuhay, hindi po ito isang bagay na binibiro at higit lalo ng isang tumatakbo bilang pangulo," Valmores-Salinas said.

(For a presidential aspirant to joke about pimping, at a time when many of those listening to him are facing some crisis and are forced to go through various things against their will just to meet their needs for their education and living, this is not something to be joked about.)

"Hindi kami sineseryoso, na ang lehitimong problemang hinaharap namin ay masosolusyonan lang ng booking. Why not ang pag-usapan natin ay ang commitment sa SOGIE Equality Bill? Why not ang pag-usapan natin ay ang paglilikha ng isang batas na kikilalanin ang pagmamahalan ng kababayan natin anuman ang kanilang kasarian, o ang marriage equality?" she lamented.

"Bakit po hindi mga kongkretong patakaran para mabigyan ng karapatan ang LGBT community, at puro na lang po biro, puro na lang po insulto at pagmamaliit ang ginagawa sa amin?"

(We are not being taken seriously. It's as if our legitimate problems can only be solved by bookings. Why don’t we talk about commitment to the SOGIE Equality Bill? Why don’t we talk about the creation of a law that will recognize the romantic relationships of our countrymen, regardless of their gender? Or marriage equality? Why don't we talk about concrete policies to give rights to the LGBT community? Why are we just being joked about, or being insulted and belittled?)

She said Domagoso's banters and sentiments feed the stigma faced by the LGBT community.

"Hindi po ‘yun simpleng biro kapag nanggaling sa isang tao kagaya ni Isko Moreno. Ang mga taong tumatakbo bilang pangulo ay dapat nagsisilbi na modelo sa taumbayan na nakikinig sa kanila. Ngayon, what does that say kung ang tao na tumatakbo for the highest office in the land ay nagbibiro lang tungkol sa LGBT community?" Valmores-Salinas said.

(It's not a simple joke when it comes from someone like Isko Moreno. People running for president should serve as role models to the people who listen to them. Now, what does that say if the man running for the highest office in the land is making a joke about the LGBT community?)

"Fini-feed lalo ang kultura ng karahasan laban sa LGBT community at laban sa kababaihan. Hindi po natin pwedeng sabihin na this is just a joke because this contributes to the cycle of violence that the LGBT community faces," she continued.

(That perpetuates the culture of violence against the LGBT community and against women. We cannot say that this is just a joke because this contributes to the cycle of violence that the LGBT community faces.)

Valmores-Salinas challenged candidates to go beyond the theatrics when talking to the LGBT community to address their concerns.

"Dapat ang mga pinuno natin ay dapat maging careful, pinag-iisipan at higit sa lahat, tinatrato tayo bilang tao. Hinding-hindi mo maiisip na pagbiruan lang na 'O, ito ang anak ko, ibubugaw ko sa inyo para sa booking kasi ito gusto niyo’. Hinding-hindi mo maiisip ‘yun kung tao ang pagtingin mo sa LGBT," she said.

(Our leaders must be careful, must think properly, and above all, must treat us as human beings. You can never just think of a joke, like, "This is my son, and you can book him because it's what you want." That won't get into your mind if you look at LGBT members as people.)

"Imbes na nagse-stereotype na lang tayo sa LGBT community, pag-usapan natin ang mga isyu na hinaharap ng LGBT community at kung paano natin ito masosolusyonan. Ganoon dapat ang mindset ng isang tumatakbo bilang pangulo kagaya ni Isko. Maglatag ng kongkretong solusyon imbes na pagbiruan, iinsulto at lalong i-dehumanize ang LGBT community."

(Instead of just stereotyping the LGBT community, let's talk about the issues facing the LGBT community and these can be solved. That should be the mindset of a candidate like Isko. Lay down concrete solutions, instead of joking about, insulting, and further dehumanizing the LGBT community.)

Under Domagoso's leadership as Manila mayor, 20 members of the LGBT community were arrested during a Pride march held at the Mendiola Peace Arch in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case of Pride 20 has been a testament to detention, misgendering, and sexual violence against the LGBT community, according to some groups.

—with a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News