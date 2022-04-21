Presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman has his photo taken with supporters at the Batangas Provincial Sports Complex on April 21, 2022, for a campaign visit. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet Leody de Guzman on Thursday highlighted the plight of workers as he urged Batangas residents to vote for him, the "first" labor leader candidate.

Speaking to around 1,000 people at the Batangas Provincial Sports Complex, de Guzman explained how workers provide for the needs of the Filipino people.

"Wala tayong pagkain, wala tayo sardinas, walang microphone, walang kalsada, walang eroplano, walang barko, walang cellphone, wala ang lahat kung wala ang manggagawa," the labor leader said in his speech.

(We have no food, we have no sardines, no microphone, no road, no plane, no ship, no cellphone, nothing at all without the workers.)

Joined by other labor advocates running for local posts, de Guzman expressed disappointment that workers are only appreciated every May 1, Labor Day.

"Ang masakit po kaming lahat, kasama ako dahil ako’y manggagawa rin sa pabrika ng garments, si Congressman (Bisa Carlito) ay sa bangko, tayong lahat na manggagawa ay binibigyan lamang ng papuri tuwing Mayo Uno, Labor Day pero pagkatapos ng Labor Day, wala na," de Guzman said.

(What hurts us all, including me because I am also a worker in a garments factory, Congressman (Bisa Carlito) is in the bank, all of us workers are only given praise on Mayo Uno, Labor Day but after Labor Day, it's gone.)

"‘Yan po ang sukli sa mahalang papel na ginampanan nating mga manggagawa. Tayo’y dinanakila tuwing Mayo Uno pero pagkatapos ng Mayo Uno tayo’y inaaalipin," he claimed.

(That is in return for the important role that we workers have played. We are praised on May 1 but after May 1 we are enslaved.)

He said this is the first time in history that a labor leader like him is running for president.