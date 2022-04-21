Photo courtesy of Partido Lakas ng Masa

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet Leody de Guzman said Thursday that the 5 injured during the shooting in Bukidnon are “quite safe” and is calling for donations as they feel unsafe in the area.

"Medyo ligtas na sila ‘yung isa na lang na kasama, si Nanie (Abella), nagbalik sa ospital dahil pinatanggal ‘yung bala roon sa kanyang balikat ang balita ko’y natanggal na rin," de Guzman told reporters in a press conference.

(They're quite safe but the other comrade, Nanie Abella, went back to the hospital so the bullet in his body will be removed, and I heard that it was already removed.)

Abella, a volunteer advocate for the indigenous people's group, was among the victims of the incident along with 4 other members of the Manobo-Pulangiyon tribe in Bukidnon.

He underwent surgery and the bullet in his shoulder was removed.

"Kahapon naoperahan na rin ako (natanggal) na ‘yung bala … salamat naman sa Diyos na hindi grabe ‘yung tama ko," Abella said.

(Yesterday, I was operated and the bullet was already removed, thank, God my injury was not fatal.)

De Guzman has called on the national government to resolve the land-grabbing issue faced by the tribe.

"Mahalagang resolbahin ‘yung pamamaril pero pinakaimportante sa kanila ay isuko na ni mayor ‘yung area at nang sa ganoon ay magkaroon na ng katuparan ‘yung batas na nagbibigay ng pahintulot sa kanila, ‘yung ay isang ancestral domain at ‘yun ay ina-award na sa kanila at mayroon nang notice na sila ay mawala roon o i-evacuate nila ‘yun," the labor leader said.

(It is important to resolve the shooting but most important to them is that the mayor surrenders the area so that the law that gives permission to them will be fulfilled, that is ancestral domain and that is being awarded to them and there is already notice that they will disappear there or they will evacuate it.)

"‘Pag hindi na-resolve ‘yan, mauulit nang mauulit ang ganyang pangyayari kaya dapat once and for all makialam ‘yung national government … hindi lang nangyayari ‘yan sa Quezon kundi sa maraming diyan sa Mindanao," he added.

(If that is not resolved, such incidents will happen again and again so the national government must intervene once and for all … that is not only happening in Quezon but in many there in Mindanao.)

With only 2 months left in his term, President Rodrigo Duterte is still keen to deliver "genuine" land reform in the Philippines, Malacañang said Thursday.

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar earlier said government was able to distribute over 229,000 hectares of agricultural land from July 2018 until May last year, benefitting over 166,000.

Datu Maalamon, one of the elders of the tribe, has called on the public to give donations as they fear for their lives and can't work for their families right now.

"Hirap na hirap na kami kasi paano kami makapaghanapbuhay, hindi na kami basta makalabas doon, so delikado. Kailangan, ‘yung kulang namin dito ‘yung pagkain, ‘yung tubig, lahat, maraming pangangailangan doon kasi nang dahil sa kaguluhang nangyari," he said.

(It's very difficult for us because how can we make a living, we can't just get out of there, it's so dangerous. It's necessary, what we lack here is food, water, everything, there are a lot of needs there because of the chaos that happened.)

People may send their donations via GCash: 09391496952 under Marielle Jasmine Vasquez and put "support for Manobo-Pulangiyon" in the details. They also welcome legal assistance and those who want to help may contact Herbie Docena at 09199918292.