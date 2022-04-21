Screengrab from RTVM livestream

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday urged new graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) to be humble, and carry out their duties correctly and within the bounds of the law.

In a speech before the 229 graduates of PNPA "Alab-Kalis" class of 2022, Duterte said they are now government workers who "do not have any superiority with anybody."

"Do not go out of your legal parameters. Yung tama lang na trabaho sa police pati alam niya ang obligasyon sa taumbayan," the chief executive, who is also the PNP commander-in-chief, said.

"Ito ang trabaho ninyo at huwag kayo umalis diyan sa boundaries ng parameters legally. Yun lang ang gusto kong sabihin sa inyo na galing sa puso ko," he added.

As law enforcement personnel who maintain peace and order, the new graduates should strive to do their jobs honestly, Duterte said, venting out his "problems" with cops who ruin the organization's image.

"In light of recent incidents, I do not want to dwell on it, pero ang sinabi ko in many occasions, may problema ako sa pulis. Hindi lahat, kakaunti lang sila. Pero the image that they create is further buttressed by the actions of the few," he said.

"Amo natin ang tao, yun ang nagbibigay ng sweldo sa atin. From that alone, malalaman mo talaga na worker ka ng government to serve the public interest and nothing more."

Out of the 229 new graduates, most or 207 will enter the national police as lieutenants. This include the class valedictorian, P/Lt. Ernie Padernilla.

Eleven, meanwhile, will enter the Bureau of Fire Protection, and 11 others will join the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Various issues hounded members of the police force recently.

The latest was the supposed addiction of some cops to online gambling operations, with one police personnel using around half a million pesos, a drug buy-bust money, to bet.

In one of his speeches last month, Duterte said he would not be surprised if some cops were linked to the disappearances of around 30 cockfighting enthusiasts.

In late 2020, policeman Jonel Nuezca killed in broad daylight a mother and her son in Tarlac, the video of which made rounds online. He was found guilty of murder by a local court and sentenced to reclusion perpetua, but he died in prison late last year.

Last year, another policeman also shot dead his elderly neighbor in Quezon City.

-- with a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News