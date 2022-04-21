Duterte: Nuclear war could affect PH

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Thursday that a nuclear war could affect the Philippines if the Russo-Ukrainian War escalated.

During his speech for a graduation ceremony at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in SIlang, Cavite, Duterte warned that the conflict could overflow and throw the world into chaos if nuclear weapons were used.

"Merong gulo sa Ukraine at Russia, it might overflow 'yan. Pag maggamit ng nuclear na, we are in a serious problem," he said. "Kung hindi mangyari magpasalamat tayo sa Diyos. Pag pinindot mo yang butones dyan sa nuclear magkagulo na lahat."

Nagbabala din ang pangulo sa banta ng nuclear war sa pagitan ng Ukraine at Russia.



"Pag maggamit nuclear na, we are in a serious problem. It's war. Something might really happen also kasi kasama yan eh. Nag-warning lang ako that things might go overboard." ani Duterte pic.twitter.com/bnvDCQKU1V — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) April 21, 2022

The warning comes after the US Central Intelligence Agency warned last week that setbacks in Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead President Vladimir Putin to resort to using a tactical nuclear weapon.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had also said that the world should prepare for Russia's possible use of nuclear weapons, adding Moscow was capable of using "any weapon" in its war with Kiev.

Graduation ceremony

As for the rest of his speech, Duterte reminded PNPA graduates that they are government officials and are expected to work for the people.

"Legal man o ano, whatever be, in the cause of your duty, I would to express to you know, na yung tama lang… do not go out of your legal parameters… yung tama lang na trabaho ng pulis, pati alam niya nag obligasyon sa taumbayan," he said.

Pres. Dutert sa PNPA: "I would like to express to you (graduates) now, na yung tama lang…do not go out of your legal parameters…yung tama lang na trabaho ng pulis, pati alam niya nag obligasyon sa taongbayan".



(📷: From PTV-4 FB page ) pic.twitter.com/G3bflRPJRz — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) April 21, 2022

The PNPA's 43rd Commencement Exercises was for its ALAB-KALIS Class of 2022. It is the first physical graduation rites held at the PNPA since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 229 cadets finished the PNPA's Bachelor of Science in Public Safety course, led by their Class Valedictorian P/CDT Ernie Padernilla from Passi City, Iloilo. Padernilla was also given the Presidential Kampilan Award.

Meanwhile, the class' Top 2 was P/CDT Regina Joy Belmi-Caguioa from Taguig City, while Top 3 was P/CDT Precious Domingo Lee from San Juan City.

PANOORIN: Ang pagtatapos ng graduation rites ng PNPA ALAB-KALIS Class of 2022. pic.twitter.com/03X8jYtX3C — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) April 21, 2022

Out of the 229 new cadets, 202 are men, while 27 are women. All of them now hold the rank of Police 1st Lieutenant.

- With a report by Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News.