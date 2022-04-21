Residents get their COVID-19 vaccination at the Mandaluyong City Hall on April 19, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) has urged the public anew to get their booster shot against COVID-19 as soon as possible to immediately improve their immunity against the virus, as booster uptake in the country remains low amid the threat of the more transmissible coronavirus subvariant.

"If there’s the best time to receive booster shots to improve immunity against COVID-19, that's now," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said, noting that vaccination sites are not yet jam-packed, and supplies remain stable.

Waiting to get a booster shot until a surge happens may actually become a problem, he warns.

"Kapagka may surge at dun lang kayo nagmadali na magpabakuna, sa totoo lang baka kakaunti masyado ang puwedeng magbakuna. Bakit ka ninyo? Puno na naman ang mga vax sites tapos kukulangin na naman tayo sa mga frontline HCWs (healthcare workers) na magbabakuna dahil nasa ospital sila nangangalaga ng mga maa-admit na pasyente," Duque said.

(If you're going to wait for a surge before you get your booster shots, that would be a problem. Why? Because more healthcare workers would be reporting to hospitals to tend to patients.)

So far, only 12.7 million Filipinos have received their booster shots, less than half of the eligible adult population.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said vaccination in the country has slowed.

"We are hitting only about 250,000 (COVID jabs administered) a day. Dati close to a million ‘yan a day. So talagang bumagsak ang vaccination rate, siguro dahil sa elections. Defocused din ang LGUs, dahil sa mga kampanya, mga rallies," he said.

(We are hitting only about 250,000 [COVID jabs administered] a day. Previously, we were hitting close to a million vaccinations per day. So our vaccination rate really dropped. LGUs were defocused, because of the campaign and rallies.)

Coronavirus cases in the country may be low but that doesn’t mean they won’t rise again, said Dr. Nina Gloriani of the vaccine expert panel.

"Hindi pa tayo ‘off the hook’ sinasabi nga ‘no. Marami pang mga bansa na tumataas ang kaso, nandiyan lang, malapit lang sa atin ‘no although medyo bumababa na rin sila pero nandiyan pa iyong threat. At kung mag-i-emerge pa, may bago pang variant, makakatulong iyong ating booster doses especially. "

(We're not yet 'off the hook' so to speak. A lot of countries are seeing a rise in cases, some are recording a decline, though the threat remains. And if another variant will emerge booster shots will help.)

Duque also identified 14 areas that recorded a positive 2-week growth rate:

Marinduque

Angeles City

Davao City

Butuan

Ilocos Norte

City of Santiago

Catanduanes

Olongapo City

Batanes

Tarlac

Kalinga

Quirino

Surigao del Sur

Eastern Samar

