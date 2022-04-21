MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) precinct finder will be activated by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Friday, April 22, a poll commissioner said Thursday.

"Tumawag daw po kanina DICT. Tom po i-activate," Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said in a text message to the media.

(The DICT called earlier. They will activate it by tomorrow.)

"According to DICT, inaayos na lang nila yung Cloudflare para ma-secure yung voter verifier.. Waiting sa DICT if ready na sila ma 'go live' ang voter verifier," Garcia said in a subsequent text message.

(According to the DICT, they are just fixing Cloudflare to secure the voter verifier. We're waiting for the DICT if they're ready to 'go live' the voter verifier.)

Hours earlier, Garcia admitted that the precinct finder was not yet online as he pinpointed where the problem may be.

"Okay na po Comelec. DICT na lang po hintay namin,” Garcia had said in a text message.

RELATED STORY