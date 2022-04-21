MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Thursday that it was ready to hold the May 9 national and local elections with just 18 days to go, but its online precinct finder remain offline.

“We are now ready for the May 9 elections kasi (because) we have completed the printing of all ballots and we have started deploying all election paraphernalia and the VCMs (vote-counting machines) across the country," the poll body's chairperson Saidamen Pangarungan told reporters in an interview in Bangued, Abra.

"We are in fact ahead of schedule."

Commissioner George Erwin Garcia however admits that the Comelec's online precinct finder is not yet ready.

“OK na po Comelec. DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) na lang po hintay namin,” Garcia said in a text message.

(It's OK with the Comelec. We're just waiting for the DICT.)

The precinct finder will allow voters to get their voting precinct locations online ahead of Election Day.

Registered voters can check their precinct locations using the precinct finder by typing in their full name and the city or municipality where they registered.

The project was launched in early April.

Garcia meanwhile said 100 percent of the VCM batteries have been deployed.

“Iyong mga balota noong isang araw sinimulan na natin mag-deploy. Tatandaan po natin kahuli-hulihan siyang dine-deploy kasi pinaka-accountable document 'yan so kinakailangang super extra care and security dyan,” Garcia said.

(We started deploying the ballots last day. Take note that they are last to be deployed because they are accountable documents so super extra care and security are needed.)

Garcia reported that around 372,878 defective ballots would also be reprinted.

“I-complete lang po reprinting ng lahat at printing ng other forms then destruction na. Mag-notice po kami,” Garcia said.

(We're just completing the reprinting of all defective ballots and printing of other forms then we'll proceed to destruction. We'll send a notice.)

