Comelec leads peace covenant signing in Abra

Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan and Commissioner George Erwin Garcia, along with officials from the military and police, lead the peace covenant signing in Abra on April 21, 2022. Comelec handout photo

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday led the signing of a peace covenant among local candidates in the province of Abra.

Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan and Commissioner George Erwin Garcia joined the event, which was followed by a unity candle-lighting led by the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, National Movement for Free Elections, and other poll watchdogs.

Also present in the signing were CAR regional election director Edel Tabilas, as well as officials from the police and military.

Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan, Comm. George Garcia join the interfaith prayer rally and peace covenant signing in Abra 📷 Comm. Garcia pic.twitter.com/fs5SUZnSPM — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) April 21, 2022

The participants also signed the 2022 National and Local Election Integrity Pledge, where the signatories promised to reject the use of violence, force, or threats to “influence the outcome of the elections.”

They also rejected disinformation and online attacks while committing to a uphold public safety during the pandemic.

The Comelec earlier led the inking of peace covenants in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, Catbalogan in Samar, and Lucena City in Quezon.

Pangarungan said the signing of peace covenants will be done nationwide.

Similar agreements will be signed in Basilan on Saturday and Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental on Monday.

While Comelec has not yet released the areas of concern in the country, it has placed Tubaran and Malabang towns in Lanao del Sure under the poll body's control.

Comelec places areas under its control when it has a history of intense political rivalry, a significant incidence of election-related violence, and the presence of extremist and other threat groups such as the New People’s Army (NPA).

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police have recommended some 300 areas all over the country as possible areas of concern.