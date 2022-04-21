Aika Robredo, the daughter of Vice President Leni Robredo, leads a house-to-house campaign for her mother who is running for president in the May 9, 2022 elections. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The daughter of Vice President Leni Robredo, Aika Robredo, has sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in probing fake lewd videos online.

Robredo’s lawyers on Thursday wrote a letter request to the NBI Cybercrime Division in authenticating 60 URLs that showed fabricated videos of Robredo.

They are requesting the NBI to track the source of the videos and identify the accounts that were used.

Robredo’s lawyers plan to file appropriate criminal complaints against those liable once the NBI has authenticated and identified the posts.

The links, which started to circulate online earlier in April, were later found to have not been lewd videos. They instead link to foreign adult sites.

These links may also be used to spread virus or malware that may damage phones and computers of those who try to open them.

In a statement on April 11, Robredo spokesperson Barry Gutierrez slammed the said videos, calling them a “malicious fabrication.”

“Malinaw na krimen ito. At ang paraan para talunin ang mga ganito once and for all: Manalo tayo sa halalan, ayusin ang sistema, at panagutin ang mga nagkakalat nito,” he said.

(This is clearly a crime. And the only way to beat these once and for all is to win the elections, fix the system, and to hold those behind the spread of these videos accountable.)

—report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News