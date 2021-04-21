US tells citizens: Do not travel to PH amid fresh COVID-19 surge

MANILA — The US State Department on Tuesday issued a travel advisory telling its citizens to avoid traveling to the Philippines as the Southeast Asian country grapples with a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections.

"Do not travel to the Philippines due to COVID-19," the US State Department said in its notice.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for the Philippines due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country," it added.

"Level 4" is the highest travel advisory designation of the US State Department, which imposes a "do not travel" order.

The Philippines on Tuesday logged 7,379 more COVID-19 cases which brought the total number of infections in the country to 953,106.

Active cases stood at 127,006, or 13.3 percent of the country's total recorded cases.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far this year already exceeded that of last year.

Aside from the COVID-19 surge, the US State Department also asked their citizens to avoid or reconsider travel to some areas in Mindanao due to "crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping."

It noted the Philippine government's declaration of a "State of National Emergency on Account of Lawless Violence in Mindanao."

