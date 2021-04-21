Storm signal no.2 lifted as Typhoon Bising slows down: PAGASA

MANILA — The state weather bureau on Wednesday morning lifted storm signal number 2 in parts of the country as Typhoon Bising slowed down while approaching northern Luzon landmass.

The country's second storm this year has left at least 3 dead, 10 injured, and 1 missing as it lashed Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Davao region, according to the national disaster council's latest report released Wednesday.

It has forced some 59,098 families or 229,829 people to flee their homes in Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga, it added.

Bising (international name: Surigae) is forecast to move north or north northwest until early Thursday when it will be nearest to the northern Luzon landmass, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

The typhoon will then move northeastward away from the landmass and is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility as a tropical storm between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

It was last estimated 360 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan at 10 a.m., moving northwest at 10 km per hour while packing maximum winds of up to 175 kph near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph, PAGASA said.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no.1, which may cause slight damage to some houses of very light materials or makeshift structures, remains hoisted over the following areas:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

eastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal)

eastern portion of Isabela (Ilagan, San Mariano, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Santa Maria, Delfin Albano, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Quirino, Gamu, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Reina Mercedes, Mallig, Burgos, Roxas, Cauayan City, Luna, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, Dinapigue, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro)

northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag)