Signals lifted in some Philippine areas, as Bising continues to slow down

From PAGASA

MANILA—Tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) in some areas in the Philippines were lifted, as Typhoon Bising continued to move north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Cagayan Valley while slowing down.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Bising was 395 km east of Tuguegarao City at 4 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and 215 kph gusts while moving at at 15 kph.

The typhoon will continue to advance northward or northwestward until Wednesday night or Thursday early morning, the weather agency said, before moving from the landmass of northern Luzon.

Bising is expected leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday night or Sunday night.

PAGASA projected the typhoon will gradually weaken before slowing down to severe tropical storm category by Saturday, and turn into a tropical storm by Sunday.

From PAGASA

As the typhoon gradually dissipates, TCWS no. 1 signals in some areas were lifted by PAGASA.

The following areas are still TCWS no. 2, where winds of up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours:

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

TCWS no. 1, where winds of up to 60 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours:

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Apayao

Eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Tabuk City, Pinukpuk, Tanudan),

Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin)

Eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo)

Northern and central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Baler, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

Polillo Islands

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud)

Northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan)

Northern portion of Catanduanes (Caramoran, Viga, Gigmoto, Panganiban, Bagamanoc, Pandan)

The death toll due to Bising was at two on Tuesday as it brought rains and winds over the eastern part of Luzon and Visayas, according to the state disaster response agency.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said more than 5,000 families or 20,000 individuals are staying at evacuation centers, while over 7,000 families or at least 28,000 people took refuge in their relatives' homes.

In the Eastern and Central Visayas regions, 42,155 families or 159,978 people were preemptively evacuated due Bising, the second weather disturbance to hit the country this year.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.



RELATED VIDEO