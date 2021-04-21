Senior citizens, displaced tricycle drivers flock to Tanay community pantry

MANILA - Senior citizens and tricycle drivers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are among those who flocked to a community pantry in Tanay, Rizal on Wednesday.

These include 67-year old massage therapist Ernesto Valdez, who said he used to earn P300 on "good days" but because of the pandemic, he rarely has clients.

“Buti meron pong ganiyan. Malaking tulong po sa mga katulad naming wala pong inaasahang pangkabuhayan,” Valdez said.

(It's good there's such a thing. It's a big help for people like us whose livelihood was affected.)

Also among those who lined up at the pantry was 69-year-old Edgardo Castalone, who earns P30 when his neighbors ask him to buy goods at the local market using his bicycle.

Both Castalone and Valdez got some dried fish, eggs and a small packet of cooking oil from the pantry.

LOOK: Senior citizens availing goods at a community pantry in Tanay, Rizal, while other residents chip in goods such as a tray of eggs. pic.twitter.com/9g1b6hf8JN — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) April 21, 2021

The Tanay community pantry was started by local businesswoman Shin Gimenez, who was inspired by the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City, the one that inspired a national movement.

Gimenez used her and her husband's money to start the pantry.

“Sinet-up na po namin dito sa plaza sa harap ng simbahan. Sa dami ng dumadaan dito, baka mas lalo makahikayat na tumulong at saka mag-donate,” she said.

(We set it up in the plaza in front of the church. People may be encouraged to help and donate.)

Residents in the area have also started to pitch in, like Reynalyn Escaño who donated a tray of eggs.

“Since may labis naman, tumulong ako kahit konti,” she said.

(Since there's surplus, I decided to help a bit.)

