QC to complete COVID-19 cash aid distribution in 5 days: mayor

Residents from Barangay Batasan Hills in Quezon City line up to receive cash under the social amelioration program amid the enhanced community quarantine on May 4, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Quezon City is set to complete the distribution of cash aid in 5 days, Mayor Joy Belmote said Wednesday.

Of Quezon City's P2.4 billion allocation for cash aid, 76.70 percent has been distributed to 605,000 families living in Metro Manila's largest city, Belmonte told ANC's Headstart.

"We distribute about 5 percent a day. That gives us only 5 more days and we will be finished with distributing ayuda (cash aid)," she said.

Earlier this month, Belmonte issued a public apology after several Quezon City residents violated quarantine restrictions while queueing for the city government's aid package.

Quezon City had to revert to the manual distribution of cash aid as some residents are having a hard time accessing the sum using online payment systems, the mayor said.

There are 82,000 Quezon City residents who have yet to receive the second tranche of cash aid from the national government, she said.

"[They] have not yet received the second tranche of ayuda (cash aid) because of the difficulty of using a third party distributor," she said.

"Kaya balik manual muna. Matagal siya but at least nakakaabot sa mga tao," she said.

Quezon City is in the process of distributing QCitizen cards - a city ID that doubles as a cash card - to its residents to ease the distribution of monetary assistance in the future, Belmonte said.

The city government hopes to complete the registration and distribution of the QCitizen cards by next year, she said.