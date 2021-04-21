QC mayor urges anti-communist panel: 'Don't sow fear'



MANILA - Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Wednesday urged the national government's anti-communist task force to stop sowing fear among her constituents after the panel reportedly deployed armed personnel to monitor community pantries in the city.

Several community pantries in Quezon City reported sightings of uniformed personnel carrying long firearms near donation sites, Belmonte told ANC's Headstart.

"It scares our constituents and it is our job to make them feel safe. What they're (NTF-ELCAC) doing is the opposite. It sows fear," she said.

"Maybe we can be more sensitive to the feelings of our constituents. We don't want to scare the innocent. We don't want to sow fear among those who just want to help," she said.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) earlier accused several community pantry organizers of peddling pro-communist propaganda, but were met with criticisms for maligning the pro-poor movement.

Belmonte called on the panel to coordinate with local governments and barangays instead of confronting community pantry personnel.

"Assuming na may intel silang natanggap, they can validate with the barangay. They can also validate with the local government kasi they already trained us," the mayor said.

(Assuming that they have received intelligence reports, they can validate with the barangay. They can also validate with the local government because they already trained us.)

"Parang (It seems like) they are not trusting the system that they put in place by doing everything themselves and by not informing us also what they're doing," she said.

"If you have intelligence and these are valid, the local government and the barangays will also work with you because we also don't want efforts and movements to overthrow the government in our jurisdictions," Belmonte said.

NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. earlier said the task force has been checking community pantries nationwide to see if these initiatives are adhering to government policies.

Hours after Parlade's statement, Malacañang instructed the panel to "leave community pantries alone."