Philippines drops 2 notches in 2021 World Press Freedom Index

Press freedom and workers’ rights advocates join ABS-CBN employees during a solidarity event calling for the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise outside the House or Representatives on July 6, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines slipped two notches in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, ranking 138th out of 180 countries, following what it said was the rise of red-tagging and government attacks against local media.

The country had a global score of 45.64, according to the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The list was topped by Norway, while Eritrea ranked last.

The media watchdog said four Filipino journalists last year were killed "probably by thugs working for local politicians, who can have reporters silenced with complete impunity."

It cited Congress' denial of a fresh franchise for ABS-CBN Corp, "depriving millions of Filipinos of absolutely essential public interest reporting during the pandemic."

The RSF also cited the Duterte administration's "grotesque judicial harassment campaign" against Rappler and its chief Maria Ressa.

"The persecution of the media has been accompanied by online harassment campaigns orchestrated by pro-Duterte troll armies, which also launched cyber-attacks on alternative news websites and the site of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, in order to block them," it said.

Red-tagging also "returned in force" in 2020, according to the media watchdog.

"This is a typically Philippine practice under which dissident individuals or groups, including journalists and media outlets, are identified to the police and paramilitaries as legitimate targets for arbitrary arrest or, worse still, summary execution," it said.

"In response to all these attacks, the Philippine independent media have rallied around the call to 'Hold the line.'"

The World Press Freedom Index is based on questionnaires sent to experts around the world, combined with data on abuse and acts of violence against journalists to form a picture that includes pluralism, media independence, self-censorship and other factors.

--With a report from Agence France-Presse