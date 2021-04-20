Parts of Cagayan, Isabela under Signal No. 2; Bising could be out of PAR Saturday

Typhoon Bising was located over the Philippine Sea east of northern Aurora as it maintained its strength, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its last storm bulletin Tuesday night.

At 10 p.m., the center of typhoon’s eye was located 395 km east of Casiguran town, Aurora.

Maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h was measured near the center, while gustiness was up to 215 km/h.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 is up in these areas:

LUZON

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

Eastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Ilagan, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue),

Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag)

Signal No. 1 was raised in these parts:

Batanes, the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Apayao, Kalinga, the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis, Sadanga, Bontoc), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Banaue, Lagawe, Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Hingyon), the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi), the central portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler), the southeastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan), Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Calabanga, Goa, San Jose, Tinambac, Siruma, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Libmanan, Magarao, Bombon), and Catanduanes

(More details to follow.)