Oriental Mindoro gets first state university

MANILA — Oriental Mindoro will now have its first state university.

The Commission on Higher Education said Wednesday that the Mindoro State College of Agriculture and Technology (MinSCAT) complied with the requirements for its conversion into the Mindoro State University (MinSU).

"MinSCAT has successfully passed through a series of rigorous evaluations and assessments conducted by CHED until it has fully complied with the criteria for conversion," CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said.

MinSCAT is the first state college in Mindoro island to have been converted into a state university.

The incumbent president of MinSCAT, Levy Arago, will serve as the first university president by virtue of Republic Act No. 10596, the law that mandated the conversion.

"This long sought after conversion (of) MinSCAT into MinSU is the institution’s greatest stronghold to respond to the clamor of Mindoreños, particularly the poor but deserving ones, for the expanded program offerings at reduced cost," Arago said.

MinSCAT's main campus is located in Victoria town, with other campuses in Calapan City and Bongabong town.

RELATED VIDEO: