'Like a war zone': East Avenue Medical Center still at full capacity for COVID-19 patients

Facade of the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City on July 8, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City is still operating at full capacity for COVID-19 patients, the hospital's coronavirus task force head said Wednesday, likening the situation to a war zone.

"Our hospital is still full of patients with COVID. Not less than 200 COVID-related cases are currently admitted in the hospital," Dr. Dennis Ordoña told TeleRadyo in Filipino.

To date, there are 60 coronavirus patients at the emergency room waiting to be admitted at the hospital, he added.

Ordoña said even patients from Batangas and Laguna have gone to EAMC for COVID-19 admission.

"Our frontliners are surely feeling the surge. It's like a war zone," he said.

The impact on the healthcare system of the 2-week lockdown imposed in Metro Manila and 4 nearby provinces until April 11 is yet to be felt, Ordoña said.

"It's still not going down. Compared to last year, the number of COVID-19 cases now is still higher," he said.

The Philippines is facing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, with infections reaching over 950,000. So far, more than 16,000 people died from the disease.

A sharp rise in COVID-19 infections is straining the health-care system in Metro Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities and a municipality that is home to at least 13 million people.

Government data showed that intensive care units in the Manila area were at 84 percent capacity, while 70 percent of COVID-19 ward beds and 63 percent of isolation beds were full as of April 19.

- with report from Reuters

