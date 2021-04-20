FEU high school to look into sexual harassment allegations vs faculty

MANILA—The Far Eastern University High School is looking into allegations of sexual harassment involving its faculty members, the school said in a statement released on Monday.

"The school administration takes these claims seriously and condemns such acts in the strongest terms," it said, following social media mentions about such allegations.

The school administration also urged students to report incidents of harassment to its Human Resources Office by sending an email.

They are also urged to seek assistance in their respective guidance counselors.

"We assure the FEU High School Community that this matter is one that we take very seriously and all efforts are being made to maintain a safe school environment free from any gender-based sexual harassment," the statement added.

FROM THE ARCHIVES